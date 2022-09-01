WECHU trying to keep messaging consistent amid provincial changes

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is asking the community to stay cautious as we head into the fall months.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the local health unit is expecting an increase in respiratory disease, not just COVID-19, as we move ahead.

Updated guidance from the province was provided on Wednesday, where officials detailed that people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days, but should stay home until their fever clears and their symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

Dr. Nesathurai says in medicine there's always been a general rule of if you're sick, stay home, and that will take on a new meaning now.

"We have to follow the provincial guidance, but on an individual level I would advise people that if you've tested positive for COVID-19 you're likely to be infectious for a 10 day period. During that period, you should do everything you can to prevent other people from getting sick," he said.

He says that includes wearing a mask consistently and staying away from people who are particularly vulnerable like the elderly or people with significant medical problems.

Dr. Nesathurai says he's said it many times during the pandemic but it remains important, that they're not just worried about the person who contracts COVID-19.

"We're worried about the chain of transmission where COVID-19 goes from one person to another person, and ultimately gets to a person who is more vulnerable," he continued. "Also COVID is not a benign disease, most people do recover but some people have long term consequences as a result of that. Colloquially it's labeled long COVID syndrome."

He says depending on the person, those long COVID symptoms can be devastating.

Dr. Nesathurai says they try their very best to work with colleagues at various levels to make sure they're putting out the most accurate messaging to the community.

"I think that as an overall construct, as an overall goal we want to have clear and consistent messaging. At the local public health we work to try and provide that messaging as best we can. It is clear that the management of COVID has changed, and it's a challenge in messaging when we change our message."

Dr. Nesathursai says he completely understands that the community is exhausted from the past few years, but is asking people to stay vigilant because COVID-19 is still out there.