WECHU urging students and parents to complete immunization records

With summer now in full swing, the local health unit is urging parents and students to plan ahead to avoid suspension in September due to incomplete immunization records.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, about 13,000 secondary students with incomplete immunization records received immunization notices in June, and since then, 1,000 secondary students have received vaccinations and/or updated their records.

That means as of now, 12,000 secondary students still face suspension this fall.

Manager of the Healthy Schools Program, Stephanie McCallum, says they know the students’ summer schedules fill up fast.

"This is one way students can plan their summer early, so they're not leaving this until the last minute, risking a possible school suspension."

Public health staff will be available to assess and update the immunization records and/or administer vaccines for Hepatitis B, HPV, and Meningococcal disease at any of the clinics.

In an effort to get all students who did not receive their Grade 7 vaccines caught up, catch-up immunization clinics are scheduled Monday to Friday at a number of community locations throughout the summer.

In addition, clinics are available at the WECHU’s Windsor and Leamington office locations, and the catch-up immunization clinic schedule is available online to book appointments.

"We encourage families to contact their child’s health care provider for other vaccines needed and to update their child’s immunization record online, by visiting immune.wechu.org," McCallum said.

At the beginning of September secondary students who still have incomplete immunization records will receive a suspension notice, suspending them from school for up to 20 days.