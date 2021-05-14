WECHU Wants To Know How Many People Got Vaccinated Outside Ontario

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit needs to know if you received a COVID-19 vaccination outside of Ontario.

Health unit records indicate that 55.6 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents 18 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

But that does not include those who have received their vaccine outside of the province, in places like Michigan.

The health unit has created a brief questionnaire and is requesting that those who received their vaccine outside of Ontario take five minutes to visit their website to answer a few questions.

Those eligible to complete the questionnaire are Windsor-Essex residents that have received their COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan (including Detroit), another state in the U.S., another province outside of Ontario, or another Country outside of Canada or the United States.

Completion of the questionnaire does not register you for a second dose if you have received your first dose elsewhere.

According to health unit CEO Theresa Marentette, "Since the beginning of the vaccination effort, a number of essential workers, travellers, and other current Windsor-Essex residents were vaccinated elsewhere and are not included in our counts. Documentation systems differ from province to province and country to country, so the health unit is looking for help from these residents to improve our understanding of current residents who have received one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine."

CLICK HERE to access the questionnaire. Responses are anonymous and confidential.