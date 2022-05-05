WEConnectKids launched by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and partners

A centralized resource connecting children, youth and families to local mental health and addiction supports has been launched by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The new service introduced Thursday is called WEConnectKids, which will help infants, children, and youth up to age 18 access mental health and addiction services in Windsor-Essex.

Officials say services offered through WEConnectKids aim to help infants, kids, youth and their families connect with the most appropriate local mental health service based on their unique needs.

Terra Cadeau, from HDGH's Children and Youth Mental Health Lead Agency, Strategy and Partnerships, says the service is about care and collaboration to ensure children, youth and their families know where and how to access service.

"A key priority of HDGH's role as Lead Agency for Child and Youth Mental Health Services is the implementation of coordinated access, which functions as the centralized entry point for children, youth and their families allowing for seamless referrals and clearer pathways through the system."

WEConnectKids is free, confidential, and can be accessed by calling 519-257-KIDS (5437), Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins can visit HDGH's Regional Children's Centre Counselling Clinic at 3901 Connaught Street.

Upon connecting with a WEConnectKids team member, an individual can expect to be asked a series of questions.

Officials say the questions are designed to help the team decide what type of service and agency can be of the most support.