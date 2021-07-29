WECOSS Seeks Public Input on Opioid Safe Consumption Site

Residents and business owners will have their chance to chime in on the location of a new opioid Consumption and Treatment Service (CTS) facility in downtown Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit narrowed down its search to two storefronts on the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street in June.

Four virtual town halls will be hosted by the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) from Aug. 3-6.

Board of Health member and Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says education will be a major focus of the sessions.

"We already dealt with the need for the safe consumption site, what we're talking about now is where do we need to put this to make it successful," he says.

The information sessions will explain the benefit of the service, according to Bortolin.

"The more contact we have the more likely we are to help them get into services like addiction treatment or other types of services like a detox and things like that," he says. "That's really the bigger goal that's kind of underlining and running parallel to all this."

Bortolin says there will be an opportunity for residents and potential user groups to provide feedback.

"The education part will be there, but we also want the conversation to be there with users, families' of users, anybody that wants to have their voice heard or their questions asked," he added.

Sessions will be held on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.