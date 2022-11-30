iHeartRadio
Week 14 College Football playoff rankings


AM800-Sports-Michigan Stadium

A new top four has been revealed in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.  

Georgia maintains its spot as the top-ranked team in the nation as it heads into the SEC championship game against LSU this weekend.  

Michigan climbed to Number-2 after last week's impressive win over Ohio State.  

The Buckeyes fell to fifth in the rankings.  

TCU rose to Number-3, while USC was the newcomer at the fourth and final spot in the Playoff.  

Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Clemson and Kansas State rounded out the top-10 of the rankings.  

— with files from MetroSource

