Week 14 College Football playoff rankings

A new top four has been revealed in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia maintains its spot as the top-ranked team in the nation as it heads into the SEC championship game against LSU this weekend.

Michigan climbed to Number-2 after last week's impressive win over Ohio State.

The Buckeyes fell to fifth in the rankings.

TCU rose to Number-3, while USC was the newcomer at the fourth and final spot in the Playoff.

Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Clemson and Kansas State rounded out the top-10 of the rankings.

— with files from MetroSource