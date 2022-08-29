Weekend arson in Windsor under investigation

An arson in Windsor is under investigation.

On Saturday August 27, police were called to a business in the 5000-block of Rhodes Drive around 11:30pm for a report of an active fire involving large commercial vehicles.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was already at the scene putting out the fire.

Officers determined the fire was suspicious and the Forensic Identification Unit also attended and processed the scene.

Police ask that anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for suspicious vehicles or people in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com