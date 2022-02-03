Weekend COVID-19 enforcement blitz results in four tickets and 47 warnings

Four tickets have been issued after a Reopening Ontario Act provincial blitz in Windsor-Essex last weekend.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says 111 businesses were visited resulting in four tickets being handed out along with 47 warnings being issued.

"Across the businesses who were inspected, there were a number of similar concerns, concerns we've noted previously related to previous inspections," she said.

Dupuis says some businesses said they were not aware of the rules.

"We do see some where we have some businesses that are quote-unquote repeat offenders, where we've gone back related to complaints," she explained. "Usually I think I've said this before when we do follow up or if we issue a warning or a ticket, our team does go back and so we will follow up."

She says there were similar concerns related to previous inspections.

"With restaurants particular or places where ever a worker is going to be coming in contact within two metres with someone who's unmasked, there is a requirement to wear both eye protection and a face mask. Over time that has caused some confusion."

Dupuis says the health unit worked with its provincial partners and the multi-ministry enforcement team.

69 area businesses were visited in late December during a similar blitz resulting in nine tickets.

At that time, 21 businesses were coached towards compliance.