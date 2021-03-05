Weekend Run Aims to Raise $20K for Mental Health

A Windsor man will be running four miles every four hours in the name of mental health this weekend.

Brett Renaud of Mortgage Architect's of Windsor is looking for sponsors to raise $20,000 for Noah's House Mental Health Foundation.

The foundation was formed to help teens and young adults in honour of Noah Butcher-Hagell, who lost his battle with mental illness.

Renaud tells The Morning Drive his goal is to raise enough money to hire a part-time social worker.

"There's a gap in the service for teens and young adults, so we're really excited," he added.

He began his first run with his neighbour Friday night and they'll head out on their final trek Sunday morning.

"We've already raised just under $3,000, but they're looking for $20,000 so any sponsorships that come forward, we're super appreciative," he says.

Visit www.noahshouse.ca for more on how to donate.