Weekly WECHU public health media briefings to resume 

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announces they will return to weekly media briefings.

With the next school year about to begin, the WECHU says they are committed to providing timely and credible public health information to the community.

During the weekly meetings, they will answer questions surrounding COVID-19 and other public health topics.

The Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai as well as the Chief Executive Officer, and Nicole Dupuis will be able to provide updates and answer questions.

All meetings will take place on Thursday mornings at 8:30 a.m. The weekly meetings will start as of Thursday, August 18 and will run until the end of September.