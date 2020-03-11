Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein was convicted last month of rape and sexual assault after raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both victims spoke in court Wednesday confronting Weinstein.

Outside the courthouse, Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno said Weinstein was not treated fairly and given an impartial trial.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press