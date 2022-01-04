Well-being check leads to drugs and weapons charges in Windsor

Three people are facing drugs and weapons-related charges after Windsor police were called to check on the well-being of a man inside a vehicle.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, patrol officers went to the area of Marentette Avenue and Vimy Avenue after being called about a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle and in need of possible medical attention.

When officers arrived, they located a driver and two passengers inside a green pick-up truck but it was determined no one needed medical attention.

During the investigation, officers spotted what was believed to be a firearm inside the vehicle, with further investigation leading police to discover a quantity of illicit drugs and what was believed to be a second firearm.

Both weapons turned out to be pellet guns.

A 28-year-old Windsor man faces five courts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and one count of failing to comply with a probation order to not possess any weapons.

A 34-year-old Windsor man and a 37-year-old Windsor man each face five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of failing to comply with a probation order to not possess any weapons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.