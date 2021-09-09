Well-known criminal defence lawyer passes away

A well-known lawyer from Windsor-Essex has passed away.

Brian Ducharme died at his home in St. Clair Beach on Wednesday, September 8.

He was 71-years-old.

According to his obituary, Ducharme was Past President of the Liberal Party of Ontario, and ran for parliament at both the federal and provincial levels.

After leaving politics, he was a criminal lawyer in Windsor.

His law firm's website states "Brian Ducharme has devoted his career to providing skilled representation for people charged with drinking and driving offences. Mr. Ducharme has successfully defended thousands of clients charged with impaired driving and over 80 cases in his 33 years of practice."

Ducharme was also a member of The Windsor Club, Beach Grove Golf & Country Club, and the Windsor Yacht Club.

Visitations will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Families First on Lauzon Road in east Windsor.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday at Good Shepherd Parish in Lakeshore.