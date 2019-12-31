Well-Known Family Restaurant Closes its Doors

It's the end of an era in downtown Windsor.

After 33-years, restaurant owners Pete and Marianne Panagiotopoulos are calling it a career.

The two are retiring and will shut off the grills for the final time Tuesday afternoon at Pete's Place on Wyandotte Street East.

Marianne says they've been thinking about retirement for the last five years.

"There's been some hard times, I'm not going to lie to you, there's been a few hard times through the years but we made it work," says Panagiotopoulos. "Small businesses a lot of people think it's easy, it takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of work and a lot of commitment but the pay off, it's our customers."

Marianne and Pete Panagiotopoulos are retiring after 33-years in the restaurant business, December 30, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Pete says he appreciates the support from the community.

"That means that we've done something that people appreciate and we can't say enough, we can't say enough to them for that," he says.

In 1986, the Panagiotopoulos' started off with Frank's Coffee Shop at the corner of Wyandotte and McDougall before re-locating down the street in 1999 to open Pete's Place.

Pete's Place is known for its home style meals including the restaurant's home fries.

Pete and Marianne say they plan to relax, travel and spend time with their granddaughter.

The restaurant will be open until 2pm.