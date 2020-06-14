Well Known Wheatley Chicken Passes Away

It's an emotional time at Dara Farm Sanctuary in Wheatley.

The farm has announced the passing of one of its popular chickens.

"Henny" passed away last weekend of natural causes.

Owner Matt Simpson says Henny was well know at the sanctuary.

He says she was four-years-old and produced more than 900 eggs in her lifetime.

Simpson says Henny was a sweet and friendly bird.

"Most people don't see a chicken really as much other than something on a menu or in the freezer section and this little bird, who was just gentle and showed her personality to all the people visited here," says Simpson.

He says Henny will be missed.

"She was a ton of feathers and she was a white chicken," says Simpson. "She was probably, I would have always considered her like the most hardy of all of her sisters. She was just very friendly, always around the barn yard, intrigued and if you were doing gardening, she was there eating the bugs beside you."

Simpson says other animals at the sanctuary are noticing Henny is no longer on the farm.

He says Henny did well with pigs and other chickens.