Wellwood Joins Newfoundland Growlers

A former Windsor Spitfire has been named head coach of the Newfoundland Growlers.

Eric Wellwood joins the team after spending three season behind the bench of the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds as associate coach and head coach.

The 31-year-old, who is from Windsor-Essex won back to back Memorial Cup Championships as a player with the Windsor Spitfires and won another Memorial Cup as an assistant coach with the Oshawa Generals.

He is the third head coach in Growlers franchise history.

The team plays in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and is an affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Wellwood was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.