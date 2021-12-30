Wellwood to coach in ECHL All-Star Classic

A former Windsor Spitfire is making a name for himself in the ECHL.

In his first season as head coach of the Newfoundland Growlers, Eric Wellwood has been selected to coach in the league's annual all-star classic in the new year.

He says he's got his team and fellow coaches to thank.

"I always find it a little bit difficult in my position because the reason why I get to go is because the team played so great and the coaching staff, with my help, plays a huge factor in that," he says.

Wellwood says he's proud to represent the Growlers.

"I feel like I'm going as a representation of not just myself, but it's my entire staff, the organization and number one, the players," says Wellwood. "So a great honour and happy to go represent the boys."

Having never coached in an all-star game, he says he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's always nice to get recognized for things, " he says. "I guess we're going to learn as we go, a little trial and error type of thing. I think it's all about putting on a show. So I want the players to go out there and get to do some cool things."

Wellwood was selected as his Growlers team had the top winning percentage in the North Conference heading into the holiday break with a record of 15-5-1.

The ECHL All-Star Classic goes January 17 at 7:30pm in Jacksonville, Florida.