WEST celebrating milestone of women entering trades

A significant milestone for Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc.

On Tuesday evening, WEST celebrated helping 260 women gain technical skills and the empowerment to pursue careers in the Skilled Trades at the Ciociaro Club.

The event recognized the success of WEST participants from the CNC/Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprenticeship, Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship, Construction and Craft Trades programs for women, as well as key program partners from industry and education including St. Clair College, Unifor Local 444, and LiUNA! 625.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Programs Manager Gurpreet Chana says they've been offering more and more programs over the past nine years.

"So over the years we have expanded our programs and currently we're offering three skilled trades programs. And every year we are having 60 participants going through these programs, and to do date, we have marked 260 to go through our programs," she said.

Chana says their mission is to enhance skills, networks, and opportunities for women.

"WEST continues to look for unique ways to inspire women and young girls, and help them build the skills that are needed. We continue to look for various funding opportunities, and we continue to assess the labour market needs."

She says that way they continue to come up with innovative programs that will help enhance the skills of women.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says Ontario is facing a "historic labour shortage," where in the construction sector alone, 72,000 new workers are needed by 2027 to fill open positions because of retirements and expected job growth.

Chana says considering Windsor-Essex is a manufacturing hub with many major projects on the way like the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the new acute care hospital, and the EV battery plant, it's important for them to come up with new ideas and new programs to meet the ongoing needs.

"Considering women only make less than five per cent of the skilled trades labour force, and they are almost 50 per cent of the population as per Stats Canada, there is untapped talent that needs to be explored and skills need to be provided to that population to contribute towards the skilled trades," she said.

Since 1987, WEST has been providing women in Windsor-Essex with support and programs to aid them in enhancing skills and securing employment.

Each year, WEST assists over 3,000 women prepare for the labour market.

- with files from AM800's The Shift