WEST Marks International Women's Day with Annual Awards Gala

It's International Women's Day, and Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor is celebrating with its annual gala.

Executive Director Rose Anguiano Hurst says seven awards will be handed out to honour a diverse group or women and community partners.

She says the celebration is a reminder of the hard work put in by women in the community every day.

"Once a year, absolutely it's great to share this with the community. Personally, it's such an honour to be able to this work every day," she says. "We hear back from some of the participants that have gone through our program. They'll write an email to let us know how we've changed their lives or how this program has improved their life and their confidence."

She hopes everyone walks away from the gala knowing they can make a difference.

"We are a community of women supporting women. If someone wants to take one of our programs, if they want to become involved with us as an employer partner or come in as a guest speaker, we want to be able to offer that opportunity," she says.

Award winning author and human rights activist Samra Zafar is the keynote speaker.

The event kicks off at St. Clair Centre for the Arts Sunday at 5:30 p.m.