West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquito Pool in Windsor-Essex

West Nile Virus has been detected in the mosquito population in Windsor-Essex.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are no reported cases of the virus in humans in the region so far his year, but the positive mosquito pool indicates the potential for human infection.

The health unit is reminding residents to remove all standing water from their property in order to reduce the mosquito population. Residents are encouraged to contact the city's 311 call centre if they see standing water in the community.

The health unit says individuals should wear appropriate clothing covering as much skin as possible where mosquitos are present and use insect repellents containing DEET or Icaridin.