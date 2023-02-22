West Region OPP lay nearly 100 Move Over charges during four day campaign

Nearly 100 drivers have been charged across the OPP West Region following a four-day enforcement campaign targeting drivers who fail to move over.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, West Region officers conducted an enforcement campaign focusing upon drivers who don't slow down and move over for emergency vehicles parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.

As a result of the campaign, police laid 95 Fail to Move Over charges and 42 Fail to Move Over warnings.

The campaign also resulted in police laying 99 speeding charges, four stunt driving charges, 44 other charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

The campaign was launched after West Region OPP experienced six separate incidents over a six-week period involving drivers who collided with stationary OPP vehicles pulled over at the side of the road, with emergency lighting fully engaged.

The "Move Over" law, which has been in place since 2003, serves to protect the lives of police, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and tow truck operators, who are stopped at the roadside to carry out their work.

The law calls on drivers travelling along a roadway, with two or more lanes, to move over for parked emergency vehicles, if it is safe to do so.

If the roadway only has one lane in each direction, the driver is required to slow down and proceed with caution as they pass the parked emergency vehicle.

OPP Constable Richard Trgovcevic says we have to keep enforcing this and keep talking about this law to improve safety for everyone.

"Officers have families, they have dependants, they have all that. I'm sure if the regular motoring public had a break down on the side of the road, fixing his tire, they wouldn't appreciate this either," he says.

Trgovcevic says it can be a stressful time for anyone who is parked on the side of the road.

"When I'm sitting there writing a ticket or writing an infraction on a violator, a vehicle will pass my cruiser with such proximity that it shakes my cruiser and my actual pen will move. That's a significant departure from driving safely," he adds.

Ontario's "Move Over" law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points, if a driver is convicted. If charged and convicted a second time, the penalty is a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and suspension of your driver's licence for up to two years.

Since 1989, five OPP officers have been killed in the line of duty on the roadside when they and/or their vehicles were hit by approaching vehicles.

The law was enacted following the death of Sergeant Margaret Eve with the Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment.

On the afternoon of June 7, 2000, Sgt. Eve, Constables Brad Sakalo and Patti Pask, were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 401, checking a vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in an armed robbery in Windsor.

While talking with the occupants of the car, a driver of a transport truck drove directly into the three police cruisers, the suspect vehicle and all 5 people standing on the shoulder of the highway.

All were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Margaret was air lifted to the Trauma Unit at the London Health Sciences Centre and would pass away two days later.