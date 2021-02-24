West Windsor Bust Turns up Drugs and Guns

A drug bust in Windsor's west-end has take drugs and weapons off the streets.

Windsor Police Sevice says its Drugs and Gus (DIGS) Unit began an investigation earlier this month that led to the identifcation of a suspect and a home.

Police say the suspect was located in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday and was found to have a quantity of cocaine in his possession during arrest.

According to police, a search warrant was then executed on a home in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue where cocaine, a firearm with a loaded magazine and ammunition was found.

Police say cash and a set of brass knuckles were also seized during the search.

A second suspect was identified at the home and was placed under arrest, according to police.

A 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Windsor, face several drug and weapons related charges.