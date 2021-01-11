West Windsor CIP goes before Planning Committee

A portion of the city's near west side is being studied for a facelift.

The city has prepared a Community Improvement Plan (CIP) for University Avenue West and Wyandotte Street West from Huron Church to Crawford Avenue.

Senior Planner Laura Diotte says the plan will go before the Development and Heritage Standing Committee for approval Monday.

"The CIP itself does a holistic review to determine what would be needed along the two corridors," she added.

She says the CIP will focus on improving some week points in the area.

"There's some commercial vacancies along the two corridors, so could there be some opportunity for redevelopment of those sites," she says.

Diotte adds some money would be made available to property owners under the plan.

"The draft plan proposes some financial incentives such as grants or facade improvement as well as tax grants for property improvements," she says.

Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee gets underway at Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.