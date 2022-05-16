West Windsor company steps up for WRH with another donation

A west Windsor manufacturer has given back to the community once again.

Thanks to the generosity of employees at ArcelorMittal Windsor, more than $12,000 is being donated to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a Vital Signs Monitor and several Hi-Lo beds to be used at both hospital campuses.

Last year, through its Charitable Donation Campaign, ArcelorMittal Windsor donated $10,000 to help purchase a Centrifuge for the Renal Program at the hospital.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zander Broeckel/WRH)

Director of critical care at WRH, Nicole Krywionek, says the Hi-Lo beds are a very important part of patient care.

"It reduces patient falls and also reduces injuries to people's backs when they're working with the patients in the beds," she continued. "So it's a very important element of the care that we provide at the hospital."

Krywionek says purchases like these are not covered by government funding, and the hospital relies on the generosity of the community to deliver for them.

"I'm also a member of the community here, so knowing that the people of the community care about the care that's provided at the hospital makes me feel good about living in Windsor-Essex and being in such a great, giving community," she said.

Kristy-Wright Farmer with ArcelorMittal says being able to support the hospital is something that puts a smile on everybody's face.

"This is something that we enjoy doing. This is a part of our job that we absolutely love, being able to generate some money for the local community."

For the past 30 years, ArcelorMittal Windsor, formerly DNN Galvanizing and DJ Galvanizing, has donated more than $820,000 to several charities including Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, the Downtown Mission of Windsor, the United Way of Windsor-Essex, the local Children’s Aid Society and Hospice of Windsor-Essex.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi