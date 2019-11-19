Westcourt Place Tenants File Class Action

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a group of residents at Westcourt Place.

As heard on AM800 News, fire broke out in the second level of the underground parking garage of the downtown high rise on November 12th — fire spread to engulf seven vehicles.

According to documents filed in the Superior Court of Justice, the tenants are seeking a total of $35-million.

Claims include that the owner failed to keep the building at 99 Chatham St. E in a proper state of repair, breached the reasonable standard of care and was in breach of contract.

The document also outlines how one plantiff was trapped in an elevator, suffering smoke inahlation and having to be rescued by firefighters.

Residents have still not been allowed back in the building and provincial offences court which operates off the building has temporarily relocated to Windsor City Hall.

A website has been launched for other tenants who may be interested in joining the class action.

The claims have not been proven in court.