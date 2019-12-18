Westcourt Tenants Urged to Find Alternative Accommodations

Residents in a downtown Windsor apartment building damaged in a fire are being encouraged to find other accommodations for 'many months.'

The fire broke out in an underground parking garage in the Westcourt building on November 12th and since then, about 200 tenants have been out of the buiding, along with some offices and provincial offences court.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, management at Westcourt says the 'assessment phase continues and early reports suggest the damage was signfiicant.'

It notes necessary repairs will take many months 'requiring a prolonged dislocation for residents.'

It is encouraging residents to 'pursue alternative, stable housing.'

Management is prepared to refund rent for the month of November and any tenants who want to cancel their lease, the request for early termination will be honoured.