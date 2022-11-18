Western New York preparing for snowstorm

(Buffalo, NY) -- Western New York is getting hit with a snowstorm that may dump five to six feet of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service says an intense band of lake-effect snow has already begun hitting the area as of Thursday evening.

Winds are expected to gust up to 35-miles-per-hour and snow may fall at a rate of two-to-three inches per hour.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is announcing that several cities have declared a state of emergency until at least early Saturday morning.

In addition to schools and business closings, Sunday's Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit.

The Bills will remain in Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

