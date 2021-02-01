Western Overtakes Windsor in League of Legends Action

OPSE's #1 ranked Western Ontario Mustangs overtook the Windsor Lancers in two straight games in a quick contest that lasted just under an hour of combined play.

In game one, Western's constant dives early on gave them an edge that continued to grow resulting in a 1-0 final.

Windsor's head coach Ali Abduelmula, said Owen Huang played well after having being put in the game on short notice and also out of his comfort zone.

In the second game communication was great with improved overall play, accordingt to Abduelmula, but enemy laners took the advantage by shutting down Windsor leaving no room to fight., resulting in a 2-0 win for the Mustangs.

