Western Secondary School hosting a closing celebration

It's time to say good-bye to Western Secondary School in Amherstburg.

A closing celebration will take place at the school on North Townline Road on Saturday. (April 30)

The school is shutting down at the end of the school year, as students get ready to shift to the new North Star High School on Simcoe Street (in Amherstburg) in September.

Samantha Thomas has been teaching at Western for 27 years and says some people are calling the celebration a reunion.

"Like a typical reunion, decade rooms, posters every where, there's a silent auction of memorabilia," says Thomas.

"I think it's going to be a lot of visiting, a lot of socializing, lots of pictures up in the decade rooms," says Thomas.

"It's not just a building right, it's all the extras we give, like all the fashion shows and the plays and Pumpkin Fest and all the big craft shows," says Thomas.

The school opened in 1971.

The closing celebration runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and includes tours, decade rooms and a silent auction.