WestJet Resumes Direct Windsor to Calgary Flights

Another sign of life returning to Windsor-Essex.

WestJet officially resumed service out of Windsor International Airport Saturday bringing back the direct flight to Calgary twice a week.

Airport CEO Mark Galvin says people are getting comfortable enough to fly again.

"The pandemic has hit the air sector hard. It's hit everyone hard and it's been a long road. With people being fully vaccinated and our numbers climbing, people are getting more comfortable and, obviously, we're looking forward to continuing this movement for the recovery as we go through 2021."

He says the flight was popular before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Obviously last year was an exception with most of air travel shut down for many months, but we've been in conversations with them throughout the pandemic and they're a great partner for us. It's a great destination that our region has enjoyed and we're really happy to welcome them back to YQG."

WestJet is also bringing back flights from Toronto to 26 cities.

