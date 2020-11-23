Weston To Wear “C” for Flyers

The Leamington Flyers have announced their leadership group for the 2020-2021 season, highlighted by the promotion of winger, Dylan Weston to Captain.

The 20 year old has spent three seasons with the Flyers, suiting up in 138 games during his tenure, scoring 47 goals and adding 70 assists.

Weston is also, well known for his two-way play, being named the Kevin McIntosh Award Winner in 2019-20 as Top Defensive Forward in the Western Conference.

The assistant captains for this season will be Thomas Michaud, Wyatt O’Neil and Colton O’Brien, who returned to the club this season after a year with the QMJHL’s Quebec Ramparts.

The Flyers will be back in action on Wednesday as they continue the Essex County Super Series with the LaSalle Vipers at 8:00pm.