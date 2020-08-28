Wet Weather Cancels First Day of Downtown Windsor Street Closure

The first day of the downtown Windsor's street closure has been called off due to bad weather.

The Downtown Windsor Improvement Association also cancelled live music and other entertainment Friday night.

According to the DWBIA, Ouellette Avenue won't close to traffic between Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive Friday night, but the weekend closure is set to resume Saturday morning when the weather clears up.

The roads will remain closed to extend patios and provide street entertainment until the end of the day Sunday.

Organizers are reminding the public that most restaurants that have covered patios and indoor seating remain open.