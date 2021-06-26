WEvax Site Crashes as COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Opens Up Eligibility

WINDSOR, ONT. — Around 80,000 residents were eligible to book their second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. Saturday, leading to a crash of the booking website.

Windsor-Essex County residents 18 years or older who received their first dose before June 2 became eligible to book their second dose, with many logging on to do so, the WEVax site experienced some technical issues.

When the expansion was announced Friday, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said a website crash was possible.

“We are hoping for the best but the possibility of a (website) crash has become a little bit of a reality,” she said. "Get your vaccine through whatever avenue you can."

The issue was corrected quickly and residents can now book their appointments without issue.

Residents looking to book their second dose must have a minimum of 28 days between the first and second doses as recommended by the manufacturers.

Youth 12 to 17 years old are not eligible for a shortened time between doses and must wait eight weeks to receive their second dose.

Between 11 a.m. to 12: p.m. on June 29 and 30, children and youth 12 to 17 years of age will be able to book an appointment to receive their first Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose at either the WFCU Centre, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre or the Libro Credit Union Centre. The youth focused timeslots are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be permitted.

Ontario is confirmed to receive approximately 5.2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in June, as well as approximately 3.54 million doses of Pfizer in July.