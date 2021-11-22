WEVax To Win contest announces grand prize winner

The final grand prize winner as part of the WEVaxtoWin contest was announced by the City of Windsor and County of Essex Monday morning.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens presented the keys to a brand new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Windsor resident Kathleen Stasso.

The Hybrid Pacifica, valued at $65,000, is one of two Windsor-made Pacificas that were purchased for the contest.

The local vaccination lottery was launched in August to incentivize people to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to show gratitude to those who have already rolled up their sleeves.

The WEVax To Win contest was funded through a $200,000 combined commitment by both the City of Windsor and the County of Essex.

Several local partners, including Windsor Regional Hospital, the University of Windsor, St. Clair College, and local businesses, also stepped up to support the campaign with prizes according to a release.

At the close of the contest, exactly 66,784 residents in Windsor and Essex County registered for the chance to win.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the WEVax To Win contest was a unified front of the City, the County, municipalities, educational institutions, healthcare leaders, small businesses, and residents that presented their commitment to vaccines being the best shot at ending the pandemic and restrictions.

"Kathleen has been an avid proponent of rolling up your sleeves when it is your turn. She definitely was not in it for the prize, but I think this is a pretty good reward for her advocacy! Congratulations to Kathleen and all winners," Dilkens said.

All winners were required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and proof of residency to claim their prize.