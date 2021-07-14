WFCU Centre Mass Vaccination Site Set to Close

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre in Windsor is shutting down at the end of the month.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says the clinic will be consolidated with the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall inside the former Sears building.

He says once everything is removed from the centre, the city will begin to put ice back in the rinks.

"We have to close that facility and move everything out, then reset it and start building ice," he says. "So we plan to be open probably the first part of September as an ice rink at that location."

Dilkens says the Devonshire Mall clinic will be the region's main vaccination site.

"They can administer about 2,500 vaccines at the site each and every day," says Dilkens. "I'm mean they can really pump through appointments at that site. David Musyj and the team there, set up a great system."

The mass vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre has been opened since March 1.

The Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre opened last month.