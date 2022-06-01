WFCU Credit Union and Windsor Spitfires donate 1,000 tickets to local charities

WFCU Credit Union is looking to help the Windsor Spitfires "Pack the House" for Game 7 of the Western Conference Final.

The credit union along with the Spitfires have donated 1,000 tickets to area charities for tonight's Game 7 at the WFCU Centre.

The Spits forced a Game 7 after beating Flint in overtime Tuesday night, 3-2.

AM800's pre-game show with Steve Bell begins 6:50 p.m.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

The winner of tonight's game heads to the OHL final to battle the Hamilton Bulldogs.