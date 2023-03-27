WFCU Credit Union expanding its footprint to London

The WFCU Credit Union is growing to include assets in the City of London.

London-based Health Care Credit Union has voted to join the Windsor-based WFCU Credit Union.

The deal, which will be finalized in June, will see HCCU will operate under Healthcare – A Division of WFCU Credit Union.

The new, dedicated division for healthcare professionals, workers, and support staff will provide members access to multiple banking options already provided by WFCU.

Eddie Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer of WFCU Credit Union, says it's also going allow them to set up and establish a retail footprint in the London area with a new location to serve London.

He says they are now up to 70,000 members and $5-billion in assets.

"As we grow along the 401 and as we grow our membership, our collective membership benefits. It benefits be virtue of better products, better service, better technology. More importantly the communities we serve certainly enjoy the investments we make on behalf of our members in the communities we do business with," he adds.

Once the purchase is complete, WFCU Credit Union will support a combined member network of 13 retail locations across Southwestern Ontario, including nine in Windsor-Essex, three in the Kitchener-Waterloo Region, and one in London, with a 14th retail branch in Chatham expected to open later this year.

The Credit Union also operates a digital entity under Omnia Direct, making it the sixth largest credit union in Ontario.