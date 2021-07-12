WFCU Credit Union Launched Bloom Community Beautification Contest

Residents across Windsor-Essex will have a chance to show off their green thumb and win a few bucks in the process.

Bloom Community Beautification is underway and is part of WFCU Credit Union's Inspire Program, according to Manager of Member Engagement and Community Investment Beth Ann Prince.

She tells The Afternoon News that a lot of people have taken up gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a way to recognize the residents who have given that extra time in quarantine and lockdown to design their new gardens to have some bragging rights," she added.

Prince says there's a category for everyone.

"We've got the residential properties. We're going to recognize commercial companies or any businesses that have outstanding landscape features," she says. "We even have a category for an edible garden for those people who added a vegetable garden."

The contest will be judged on curb appeal, maintenance and horticultural practices and environmental sustainability, according to Prince.

"We have the St. Clair College Landscape and Horticultural Department helping us with the judging," she says. "Submissions are now open and the judging will take place in August."

Prince says the winner of each category will receive a $500 prize.

Submissions to the Bloom Community Beautification Contest will be accepted until July 30.

Visit www.wfcu.ca to register.