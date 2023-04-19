WFCU Credit Union recognized as one of 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada

For the fifth time WFCU Credit Union has been recognized as one of 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada in the 100-999 employees category.

The list is compiled by the Great Place to Work Institute and is based on confidential employee feedback.

Eddie Francis, President & CEO, WFCU Credit Union says this award is a direct reflection of what employees think of working at WFCU Credit Union.

"The award is a result of a comprehensive process that basically engages the employees and asks them through a number of different ways, surveys and engagements to come up with Canada's best list."

Francis says the fact that they are among Canada's best workplaces is a true honour.

"Our philosophy and our board strategy has always been hire the best, treat them well and see them stay," Francis said. "And everything that we've done at WFCU Credit Union has been for the benefit of our members and for the benefit of our staff. We grew very strongly. But if our staff our happy then our members will be happy as well."

Francis adds that it's great to see employees engaged and respond to the survery with great honour, "We've grown a lot over the couple of years. Expanding into new communities. Expanding into Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge. It's great to see the WFCU culture and the workplace culture continue to grow as we grow."

WFCU Credit Union ranked number 41 out of 50 on the Best Workplaces in Canada 2023: 100-999 employees list.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi