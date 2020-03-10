WFCU Credit Union Takes Extra Precaution Against Coronavirus



WINDSOR — The WFCU Credit Union is taking some extra precautionary measures against the Coronavirus.

Over the weekend, all of its branches and head offices were treated with a microbial spray, on top of regular cleaning.

Credit Union President Eddie Francis says the extra step was taken to protect their staff, members and to be proactive.

"Basically it is applied to all touch point surface areas, desks, keyboards, ATMs, light switches, door knobs," he says. "All those types of touch points are treated to provide our staff, our members and community the highest level of protection."

Drawing on his experience as mayor in the past, he says his philosophy was to always have a plan and to plan for the worst and hope for the best.

Francis says the shield spray is registered with Health Canada.

"It is an anti-microbial service treatment and it controls and prevents growth of harmful microbes and it is hypoallergenic," adds Francis.

Francis says all 10 branches, along with head offices were sprayed, for a total of 15 to 20 facilities.