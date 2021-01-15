WFRS Battle Two Early Morning Fires

It's been a busy Friday for fire crews in Windsor after responding to two early morning fires in the city.

The first call came in around 1a.m. in the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue and the second came in around 5 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Cameron Boulevard.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the Magnolia fire caused about $7,000 in damages and was intentionally set.

He says cause of the South Cameron fire has been listed as undetermined and the damage estimate $100,000.

No injuries were reported at either fire but Lee says two people ahve been displaced from the blaze on South Cameron.

Windsor police have taken over the Magnolia fire investigation and the South Cameron investigation has wrapped up.