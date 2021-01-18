WFRS Worker Back on the Job after November Injury

Windsor Fire Rescue Service is learning from its mistakes after a worker was injured in November.

According to Chief Stephen Laforet, crews were doing their annual auto extraction training using the jaws of life.

"The instructor who was leading the exercise was pointing to something in the evolution and as he was doing that, one of the operators closed the Jaws of Life on his finger," he says.

After the accident, Chief Laforet says the Ministry of Labour (MOL) was called out of an abundance of caution.

"There was a couple of orders that came out of that, one was to make sure that the label on the tool that directs the operator to open or close remains in position," he says. "Apparently on that particular device it had been rubbed off."

Laforet says this incident was not something that has happened before.

"The tools really move rather slowly so I think it was really just a combination of things that came together, like every workplace accident," he says. "So we just went in with the Ministry of Labour and dissected what happened and came up with those remedies for the future."

Laforet says there were no monetary fines from the MOL following the incident and the worker has since returned to work with no long-lasting effects of the injury.