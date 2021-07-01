What's Open and Closed in Windsor for Canada Day
The City of Windsor's offices and the 311 Call Centre are both closed today for the Canada Day holiday.
There will be no residential garbage or recycle pick-up with collection services delayed by one day.
The city's Public Drop-off on Central Ave is closed as well.
If you need to cool down, a number of local beaches are open for swimming — you can check the health unit's website for the latest beach water testing results.
The city's outdoor pools remain closed due to COVID-19, but will open for the season on July 5.
All Windsor Public Library locations are closed, but reopen for in-person service July 5 as well.
Transit Windsor buses will be running on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.