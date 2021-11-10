What's open and closed in Windsor this Remembrance Day

As the city marks Remembrance Day Thursday, most municipal services remain open, but there are some closures to consider.

The City of Windsor's offices are closed for the day as well as the 311 call centre and all public library locations.

Unlike other holidays, residential garbage and recycle pick up will not be delayed by a day and the city's public drop off on Central Ave remains open.

The city's recreation facilities are open and Transit Windsor buses will be running on their normal weekday schedule.

And as a special Remembrance Day promotion, the Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are open to the public with free admission.