What's open and closed in Windsor this Thanksgiving Monday
The City of Windsor's offices and the 311 call centre are both closed Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be no residential garbage or recycle pick-up — collection services will be delayed by one day.
The city's public drop-off on Central Ave is closed.
All city-owned indoor recreation facilities, arenas and libraries are closed as well.
If you need to cool down all, the city's splash pads are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Adventure Bay remains closed due to COVID-19.
Transit Windsor buses will be running on their holiday schedule.
The city's homeless help hub located at Water World will be open its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist residents experiencing homelessness.