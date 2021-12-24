What's open and closed over the holidays in Windsor

With Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day falling on the weekend this year, there will be a number of changes to city services.

City of Windsor offices and the 311 Call Centre will be closed on December 27 and 28 as well as January 3 to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day holidays.

The city says residential garbage and recycle pick-up will continue as normal without a holiday delay.

The city's libraries and Public Drop-off on Central Ave will be closed December 24, 25 and 27 as well as January 1.

As for Transit Windsor buses, the city is reminding patrons to check the holiday transit schedule at transitwindsor.ca for details on adjusted holiday service.

