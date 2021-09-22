What to know as Ontario’s vaccine certificate program begins

Any residents of Windsor-Essex looking to access non-essential businesses will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as well as ID, with the province’s certificate program taking effect on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The province believes this approach focuses on higher-risk indoor public settings where face coverings cannot always be worn and includes:

- Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios, as well as delivery and takeout);

- Nightclubs (including outdoor areas of the establishment);

- Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres;

- Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities with the exception of youth recreational sport;

- Sporting events;

- Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments;

- Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas;

- Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs;

- Racing venues (e.g., horse racing).



The province is rolling out the program in two stages.

Starting today, fully vaccinated residents can click here to go to provincial website and get their vaccination receipts.

Those receipts can then be printed or saved as a PDF to a mobile device to show as proof.

Then beginning on Oct. 22, the government’s QR code and verification app takes effect, where users will have to request their certificate through the province’s digital portal or service desk.

The City of Windsor is requiring anyone 12 years of age or older to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, as well as valid ID, prior to entering any indoor City recreational venue or any facility with indoor event spaces.

Individuals between 12 and 17 years of age are not required to show proof of vaccination if entering such premises for the sole purpose of participating in an organized sport, while those that are 12 years of age or older are required to show proof of vaccination if they are attending as a spectator.



