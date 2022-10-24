What to know before casting your ballot in today's municipal election in Windsor

Today is the day to cast your vote in the municipal election, and here is what you might need to know before heading out the polls.

In Windsor, there are 104 voting locations across the city, however, voters must vote at their designated locations to be able to cast their ballots.

Terri Knight Lapain, Manager of Records and Elections for the City of Windsor, says Windsor has been endlessly preparing to ensure that voting day goes smoothly for voters.

Advance voter wait times were less than six minutes. All election day locations will be fully staffed and wait times are expected to be low, but the community it asked to be patient throughout the process.

She says what voters will need ahead of voting.

"They should have received a Voter's Notification Card in the mail over the last couple of weeks that would indicate where it is that they go and vote. It will be in their neighbourhood, it may be a church, it may be a library, or community centre, it might even be a funeral home to be honest. We've got a lot of different types of locations this year."

She says what voters can do if they did not receive, or do not have their Voter's Notification Card.

"They can call 311, and 311 is able to tell them where to go to vote. Alternatively, if somebody wants to visit our website, www.windsorelections.ca, we do have a voting location locator on there where they can type in their address and it will tell them their ward and poll."

She says on top of the Voter Notification Card, voters will also need to bring some form of identification.

"We ask that they bring that Voter Notification Card with them, and a piece of ID. The ID can be anything with their name, address, if it has a picture on it, great, if it doesn't that's okay. A utility bill, a property tax bill, a bank statement, a health card, passport, anything of those things we're happy to accept."

She says if for some reason voters don't have any identification, they will still be able to vote by filling out a form.

"If a voter doesn't have ID, maybe they've forgotten their purse, or they just don't have anything with their address, they just moved and they don't have anything currently, they are still able to come to the poll. There's a form they can fill out, they're able to do that, and they will get that ballot."

Voters will be able to ride Transit Windsor for free during the day by presenting your Voter Notification Card to the bus driver on your way to and from voting.

Polls will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. If the voting station is closing, you will be allowed to complete your vote if you are in line at the voting place prior to 8 p.m.

AM800 will have full live coverage when polls close. Starting at 8 p.m., Patty Handysides will be live hosting a Windsor-Essex Votes special.

-with files from AM800's Patty Handysides