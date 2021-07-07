Wheat Field Fire Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a wheat field caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakeshore.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Suchiu says crews were called to the field on Rochester Townline just north of Highway 401 around 4:30 p.m.

He says it took about an hour and a half to put the fire out and says the rainfall helped with hotspots.

A wheat field burns in the 1800 block of Rochester Townline, July 6, 2021. (@_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

"The crop was in the process of being taken off the field," says Suchiu. "So there was about 75 acres that was involved at the time we were out there, so we had crews from two stations that went out to assist with supplying water to deal with that."

A wheat field burns in the 1800 block of Rochester Townline, July 6, 2021. (@_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

"We were out there just prior to the weather event coming through the area and we were out there for about an hour and a half and the rain assisted us with getting the rest of the hotspots just as we were wrapping up," Suchiu added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and according to Suchiu, there is no damage estimate yet.

"We're trying to piece together all the details, just going through the information that was gathered last night while we were there," he says.