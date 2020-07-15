Wheat Field Fire Under Investigation in Tecumseh
Damage is pegged at $40,000 following a field fire in Tecumseh.
Chief Wade Bondy says an investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a wheat field Wednesday morning.
He says because of the wind, the direction of the fire changed multiple times and crews from Essex Fire were called in to assist Tecumseh firefighters.
"There's no determination of a cause yet however the field fire started in the wheat and it was a wind driven fire that changed directions multiple times, threatening a few homes however it was stopped prior to reaching any of the structures," says Bondy.
Bondy says a large section of the field caught fire.
"Speaking with one of the farmers, it's estimated to be around $40,000," says Bondy. "There was about 30 acres that had burned."
Bondy says investigators are trying to determine a cause and says there were no injuries.
The wheat farm is located in the 1200 block of South Talbot Road.