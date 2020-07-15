Wheat Field Fire Under Investigation in Tecumseh

Damage is pegged at $40,000 following a field fire in Tecumseh.

Chief Wade Bondy says an investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a wheat field Wednesday morning.

He says because of the wind, the direction of the fire changed multiple times and crews from Essex Fire were called in to assist Tecumseh firefighters.

"There's no determination of a cause yet however the field fire started in the wheat and it was a wind driven fire that changed directions multiple times, threatening a few homes however it was stopped prior to reaching any of the structures," says Bondy.

